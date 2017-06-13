NZD falls vs pound after strong UK inflation

June 14 (BusinessDesk) – The New Zealand dollar fell from a three-month high against the pound after stronger-than-expected UK inflation weakened the case for further Bank of England rate cuts and was little changed against the greenback ahead of the …
