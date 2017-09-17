The kiwi was trading at 53.66 British pence as at 8:30am in Wellington from 53.65 pence on Friday in New York, having fallen from 53.97 pence in Wellington at the end of last week. The kiwi traded at US72.80c from US72.88c in New York. Mr Vlieghe’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD falls vs pound on hints of BoE hikes - September 17, 2017
- NZD/USD keeps the neutral stance – UOB - September 15, 2017
- NZD: Buffeted by cross-currents – SocGen - September 15, 2017