Aside from a narrower focus on the 21 Sep elections, the domestic calendar is fairly sparse – with only second-tier data releases such as consumer confidence and manufacturing PMI (both Thu) to note for NZ economy, according to analysts at ING. “We’ll …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD seen gravitating within 0.7130-0.7300 – UOB - September 12, 2017
- NZD: Light week for data means narrower election focus – ING - September 12, 2017
- Sky raises NZD 60,000 for the Starship National Air Ambulance - September 12, 2017