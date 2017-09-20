The New Zealand dollar has risen above US73c as financial markets await the outcome of a US Federal Reserve policy meeting and ahead of local balance of payments and economic growth data. The kiwi dollar climbed to US73.13c as at 8am in Wellington from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD rises above US73c as Fed meets - September 20, 2017
- NZD/USD: upward grind and again knocking on the door of topside resistance – ANZ - September 20, 2017
- ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: AUD, NZD, CAD the movers - September 19, 2017