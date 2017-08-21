NZD: Speculators to think twice about being long kiwi – ING

NZD/USD bounced back from its Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) driven decline as US politics and lower global yields helped to lift the cross higher, points out the research team at ING. “July trade data (Wednesday) is the only significant domestic …
