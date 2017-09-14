The New Zealand dollar fell to a four-month low against the pound after the Bank of England said it may hike interest rates in coming months. It also declined against the greenback as the latest political poll put the Labour Party back on top. The kiwi …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD tumbles vs pound on BoE rate hike view - September 14, 2017
- GBP NZD @ Three-Month Exchange Rate High But NZ Business PMI Up Next - September 14, 2017
- NZD/USD to take cues from USD and election polls – Westpac - September 14, 2017