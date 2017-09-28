NZD/JPY: 5th Wave

Currently we are @ 81.09 in a 5th wave. We are looking to continue initially to the 0.500 Fibo @ 80.48. A continuation here, look to the 0.618 Fibo @ 79.91. The average daily true range (ATR) for the pair currently is 103 pips.
