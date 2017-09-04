NZD/JPY: Downside potential retained – Westpac

NZD/JPY retains downside potential, with 78.50 levels being the next major target, according to Imre Speizer, Research Analyst at Westpac. “Tensions on the Korean peninsula are boosting demand for safe-haven currencies such as the JPY (despite the …
