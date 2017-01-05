NZD/USD: Bulls regaining ground on 0.70 handle

The New Zealand dollar is extending its recovery versus the American dollar in mid-Asia, lifting NZD/USD from just ahead of 0.70 handle back towards 50-DMA at 0.7035. Currently, the NZD/USD pair jumped back on the bids and changes hands around 0.7025/26 …
