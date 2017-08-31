NZD/USD drop contradicts the uptick in yield spread

NZD/USD fell to 0.7164 this Thursday morning in Asia, the lowest level since June 6. The daily chart shows a bearish head and shoulders reversal and a falling wedge pattern. The drop in the bird is largely due to RBNZ Wheeler’s jawboning and the broad …
