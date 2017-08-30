NZD/USD dumped to 0.7165 on weak NZ data, lowest since June

The NZD/USD pair extended its bearish momentum into a second day today, having run into strong supply just ahead of 0.72 handle to hit fresh two-month lows of 0.7164 last minutes. The Kiwi failed to sustain its steady overnight recovery above 0.72 handle …
