Having found fresh buyers near 0.7160 region in early trades, the NZD/USD pair staged a minor comeback, now extending the bounce towards 0.7180 levels, in response to a much stronger-than expected China’s Caixin services PMI report. NZD/USD eyes NZ GDT …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD extends the bounce towards 0.7200 on solid China services - September 4, 2017
- Forex – Chart AUD/NZD Update: Still firm - September 4, 2017
- More for the NZD traders – dairy auction coming up during London time – preview - September 4, 2017