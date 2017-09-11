The NZD/USD pair reversed its early dip to 0.7225 level and touched fresh session tops in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter. Currently trading around 0.7270 level, off around 25-pips from session tops, the pair’s up-move back …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD fails ahead of 0.73 handle - September 11, 2017
- NZD/JPY retains downside potential – Westpac - September 11, 2017
- NZD/USD needs to clear 0.7340 to look convincing in a bullish sense – Westpac - September 11, 2017