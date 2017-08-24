Having posted a session high level of 0.7236, the NZD/USD pair ran through some fresh offers and dropped to fresh two-month lows during early European session. Currently hovering around the 0.7200 handle, the pair turned lower for the third consecutive …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD hits fresh 2-month lows, back below 0.72 handle - August 24, 2017
- NZD/USD now targets 0.7150 – UOB - August 24, 2017
- FxWirePro: Spinning top formation on AUD/NZD, close below 5-DMA could see minor weakness - August 24, 2017