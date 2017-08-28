NZD/USD is trading in the green right now, but failed to reach the 0.7257 Friday’s high. Has managed to come back above the red downtrend and above the minor uptrend line. Looks like that the price action is developing a Falling Wedge pattern, but this is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Is The Correction Completed? - August 28, 2017
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD rejected at highs, slips below 5-DMA, intraday bias bearish. - August 28, 2017
- Chorus FY profit grows to NZD 113 mln - August 28, 2017