FX Strategists at UOB Group stick to the neutral bias on the pair, expecting to stay rangebound between 0.7240 and 0.7370 in the near term. 24-hour view: “NZD rebounded quickly without testing the strong 0.7260 support (low of 0.7278). However, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD neutral near term – UOB - August 21, 2017
- NZD: Speculators to think twice about being long kiwi – ING - August 21, 2017
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD capped below 5-DMA, bias bearish, stay short - August 21, 2017