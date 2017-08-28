NZD/USD range bound ahead of RBNZ and NZ elections, eyes the 0.73 handle

Currently, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7261, up 0.28% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.7265 and low at 0.7231. NZD/USD is finding demand in a risk-on environment while the greenback struggles below the 93 handle and made fresh two-year lows at 92.19 …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: