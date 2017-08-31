NZD/USD: Recovery capped below 0.7200, despite upbeat China PMI

The NZD/USD pair extends its overnight consolidation phase below 0.72 handle, following the release of surprisingly positive Chinese Caixin manufacturing PMI report, as markets await the US payrolls data for next direction. NZD/USD eyes on 200-DMA at 0 …
