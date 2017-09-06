NZD/USD stick around 0.72 the figure on key day ahead the Aussie

Currently, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7205, up 0.08% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.7207 and low at 0.7195. NZD/USD’s squeeze higher yesterday left it vulnerable overnight when the US dollar bounced on the interim deal to extend the US debt limit.
