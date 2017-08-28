“Both debt ceiling negotiations and reform challenges for the Trump administration, as well as the reduced probability of further Fed interest rate hikes, continue to weigh.” “Hurricane Harvey is also likely to affect upcoming activity data into year-end …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: support around 0.7180 remains critical – ANZ - August 28, 2017
- NZD/USD range bound ahead of RBNZ and NZ elections, eyes the 0.73 handle - August 28, 2017
- NZD/USD Is The Correction Completed? - August 28, 2017