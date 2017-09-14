The New Zealand Dollar has breached the bounds of a short-term corrective upswing, hinting that the downtrend started in late July against its US namesake is resuming. Prices briefly probed above the 0.73 figure as polling data saw the ruling National …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Down Trend May Be Resuming - September 14, 2017
- NZD tumbles vs pound on BoE rate hike view - September 14, 2017
- GBP NZD @ Three-Month Exchange Rate High But NZ Business PMI Up Next - September 14, 2017