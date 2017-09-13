Currently, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7252, up 0.12% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.7256 and low at 0.7238. NZD/USD has caught a bid in early Asia up to test 0.7250 resistance on the back of the opposition Labour Party in NZ saying that it will …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: testing key 0.7250 resistance ahead of Tokyo session, will it give? - September 13, 2017
- NZD/USD finds support ahead of 0.72, still down more than 50 pips - September 13, 2017
- NZD/USD Losing Momentum - September 13, 2017