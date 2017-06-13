NZD/USD upside looking in jeopardy on 0.72 handle?

Currently, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7211, down -0.15% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.7223 and low at 0.7207. NZD/USD was little changed around the recent data that had New Zealand’s March quarter current account at USD 0.244bn vs the prior -2 …
