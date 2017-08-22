NZD/USD is consolidating the early August decline, trading slightly above 0.73 during the past week and as the USD remains out of favour, which means NZD/USD has upside risk during the week ahead, according to Imre Speizer, Research Analyst at Westpac.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Upside risk during the week ahead – Westpac - August 22, 2017
- NZD/USD remains fairly well bid on dips – ANZ - August 22, 2017
- AUD/NZD: iron ore giving Aussie bulls green light – Westpac - August 21, 2017