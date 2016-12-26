GBP/NZD pulled back after rising to the highs of its consolidation range, after GDP data showed the New Zealand economy grew by a greater-than-expected 1.1% in Q3. Despite the unexpectedly good economic data the GBP/NZD remains in a short-term uptrend from …
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Pound to New Zealand Dollar (Kiwi) Pulls Back After NZ Shows Strong Growth in Q3 - December 26, 2016
- New Zealand GDP Deflator - December 26, 2016
- Forecast: Australian Dollar New Zealand Dollar (AUD NZD) Exchange Rate May See Parity In 2017 (Goldman Sachs) - December 26, 2016