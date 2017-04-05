Demand for the New Zealand Dollar picked up somewhat on Wednesday morning, in spite of a disappointing ANZ commodity price index result. However, the GBP NZD exchange rate remained on a stronger footing thanks to a better-than-expected UK services PMI …
Go to Source
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- The GBP/NZD Exchange Rate Holds Strong - April 5, 2017
- FxWirePro: NZD/JPY holds major support at 77, good to go short on break below - April 5, 2017
- NZD/USD struggling near 3-week lows, US data and FOMC minutes in focus - April 4, 2017