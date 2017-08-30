CBG Benefits’ Jeanne Nicholson has successfully identified the needs of the biotech and pharma industries in New England by bringing them together under her HR BioTech Connect organization.
Source: EBN – Read Full Story
Latest posts by Retirement Editor (see all)
- Benefit pros on the move: Mercer, HealthJoy, Zenefits and more make key appointments - August 30, 2017
- Adviser finds niche servicing tech and pharmaceutical market - August 30, 2017
- Benefit managers oversee Hurricane Harvey donation efforts - August 30, 2017