PBGC steps in for pensioners, pension pros in Harvey’s wake

Pension plan sponsors affected by Hurricane Harvey get a break on deadlines and other administrative actions, and retirees can still be paid, the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp announced.
Source: BenefitsPro – Read Full Story (may require registration)
