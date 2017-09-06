The acquisition of Rockwell Collins Inc. by United Technologies Corp. would create a company with combined retirement assets of about $60 billion.
Source: PI Online – Read Full Story (may require registration)
Latest posts by Retirement Editor (see all)
- UTC’s acquisition of Rockwell Collins would combine $60 billion in retirement assets - September 6, 2017
- Anaheim looking for record keeper for city’s DC plans - September 6, 2017
- Bond yields struggle to best dividend yields - September 6, 2017