An array of pop stars will join U.S. singer Ariana Grande in Manchester this Sunday to play a charity concert in memory of the victims of the deadly terrorist attack targeting her program in the British city last week.
Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus To Join Grande For Manchester Charity Gig
