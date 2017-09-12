30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates Stay Flat; Current Rate is 3.61%, According to Zillow Mortgage Rate Ticker

SEATTLE, Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 30-year fixed mortgage rate on Zillow® Mortgages is currently 3.61 percent, unchanged from this time last week. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell slightly late last week before returning to the current rate on Monday.

“Mortgage rates were flat for the second week in a row, holding near their lowest levels since November 2016,” said Erin Lantz, vice president of mortgages at Zillow. “We expect another relatively quiet week, with Thursday’s inflation data being the most important economic news due this week. The data were collected before the gas-price spike during Hurricane Harvey so overall inflation should still appear slow, providing the Fed further motivation to delay future rate hikes.”

Zillow’s real-time mortgage rates are based on thousands of custom mortgage quotes submitted daily to anonymous borrowers on the Zillow Mortgages site and reflect the most recent changes in the market. These are not marketing rates, or a weekly survey.

The rate for a 15-year fixed home loan is currently 2.90 percent, and the rate for a 5-1 adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) is 2.94 percent.

Below are current rates for 30-year fixed mortgages by state. Additional states’ rates are available at: http://www.zillow.com/mortgage-rates.

State Current

30-Year

Fixed Rate

(9/12/17) Last Week’s

30-Year

Fixed Rate

(9/5/17) Change in

Basis

Points California Mortgage Rates 3.59 % 3.61 % -2 Colorado Mortgage Rates 3.57 % 3.61 % -4 Florida Mortgage Rates 3.61 % 3.57 % +4 Illinois Mortgage Rates 3.61 % 3.63 % -2 Massachusetts Mortgage Rates 3.61 % 3.60 % +1 New Jersey Mortgage Rates 3.58 % 3.59 % -1 New York Mortgage Rates 3.67 % 3.69 % -2 Pennsylvania Mortgage Rates 3.61 % 3.60 % +1 Texas Mortgage Rates 3.58 % 3.58 % 0 Washington Mortgage Rates 3.60 % 3.63 % -3

