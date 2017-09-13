Breaking News
3D Printing Combining with Medical Imaging Technology, Software, to Create $1.5B Personalized Surgery Market by 2027

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Opportunities for Additive Manufacturing in Personalized Surgery 2017 – Medical Modeling and Surgical Guides – An Opportunity Analysis and Ten-Year Forecast” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

3D printing technology has been a major revolution in the field of medicine primarily for its ability to much more effectively and easily create objects of a complex and detailed geometry with no significant additional cost concerns from one object to the next. Combined with medical imaging systems and digital conversion software, 3D printing has grown to become a critical tool for advancing personalized care in both medical and dental markets.

Through the past two decades, 3D printing technology has been applied to surgical practice to redefine the concept of personalized surgery in the production of realistic anatomical models and single use surgical cutting, pinning, and drilling guides based on real patient data. Today, the combination of these and other personal 3D printed devices are reducing surgical times and associated costs, while improving the outcome for patients.

This report is the only study of trends in medical 3D printing related specifically to the evolving use of 3DP in personalized surgery for next generation surgical treatment.

This study provides:

  • Coverage of the two primary 3D printing applications revolutionizing surgical practice – anatomical models and patient specific surgical guides and tools
  • A comprehensive analysis of the key evolutions in these application areas and their ongoing integration into hospitals and primary care environments, leading to continued investment by healthcare networks into in-house 3D printing technology
  • Analysis of the value proposition, current medical research, and business models for both insured and outsourced production of specific subsegments, including cranillomaxillofacial, knee, hip, spine, and more
  • Ten year market forecasts for hardware, material, print services, and software directly related to the use of printed personal surgical devices and models, including breakouts by print technology, material class, production volume by device type, services value by segment, and more
  • Profiles of leading competitors and providers for medical 3D printing services and machine developers relevant for medical 3D printing for anatomical models and surgical guides
  • Penetration analysis of various specific applications in 3D printed personal surgery devices

Market forecasts for this report include:

  • Specific revenue generation opportunities resulting from the use of AM/3DP for personal surgery applications, encompassing the sale of AM/3DP hardware, print materials, print software, and outsourced production and clinical engineering service
  • Hardware unit sales to support additive production of anatomical models and surgical guides and tools, in unit sales, installations, and revenue, by print technology
  • Production volume forecasts for medical models and guides by surgical focus (hip, spine, cranial, etc), and resulting outsourced printing revenue opportunities for the production of such device

From the Report:

  • The personal surgery segment of the medical 3D printing market provides an excellent short term low hanging fruit opportunity for the growth in current print technologies worldwide, contrasted against other adopting segments where technical and certification barriers are slowing adoption trends. With an estimated current worldwide production volume in the hundreds of thousands, growth over the forecast period in the printing of models and guides will exceed 24 percent compounded annually
  • Such growth is made possible in part by the wide applicability that printed anatomical models can provide. Though pre-surgical planning models are receiving the greatest awareness due to their potential benefits to patients, there is also a significant opportunity for growth in printing of models to aid in the development of medical devices, as well as to produce training aids for surgeons-in-training
  • The personal surgery segment is expected to generate an aggregated total of revenue generation of nearly $10B from 2018 to 2027, primarily through the enabling of specialized medical 3D printing service providers focusing on outsourced production and clinical engineering services supported by 3D printing technology

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Introduction to Personalized Surgery with 3D Printing

  • Segmentation of 3D Print Enabled Personal Surgery Market
  • Personalized Surgery Segments Carving Out Major Medical 3D Printing Opportunities
  • Print Technology and Material Evolution Supporting Medical Modeling and Surgical Guides
  • Market Shift Trend: Examining the Effects of 3D Printing Services in Primary Care Environments for Personalized Surgery
  • Market Observations, Outlook, and Growth Projections

Chapter Two: Examination of 3D Printing Technologies Supporting Personalized Surgery

  • Vat Photopolymerization Printing
  • Material Extrusion Printing
  • Material Jetting
  • Binder Jetting
  • Polymer Powder Bed Fusion
  • Other Processes – Lamination
  • 3D Printing Software and Personalized Surgery

Chapter Three: Opportunity Analysis of 3D- Printed Medical Models

  • Extracting Value from 3D-Printed Medical Models
  • Exploring Medical Modeling Opportunities by Functionality and Medical Procedure
  • Integration of 3D Printing for Medical Modeling into Primary Healthcare Environments
  • Service Provider Business Models and Providers for Medical Modeling
  • Challenges for Medical Modeling Applications and Printing
  • Outlook and Penetration Analysis for 3D-Printed Medical Models

Chapter Four: Opportunity Analysis of 3D-Printed Surgical Guides and Tools

  • Defining the Role of 3D Printed Surgical Guides and Tools
  • Exploring Surgical Guide Opportunities by Healthcare Segment and Procedure
  • Business Models and Integration Strategies for 3D- Printed Surgical Guides and Tools
  • Challenges for Printed Surgical Guide and Tool Applications
  • Outlook and Penetration Analysis for 3D-Printed Surgical Guides and Tools

Chapter Five: Ten-Year Opportunity Forecasts for 3D Print-Enabled Personalized Surgery

  • Discussion of Methodology and Assumptions
  • Contextual Medical 3D Printing Opportunities and Personal Surgery Market Data
  • 3D Printing Hardware Market Opportunities in Personal Surgery Segment
  • 3D Print Material Opportunities Resulting from Personal Surgery Applications
  • Other Opportunities in 3D-Printed Personal Surgery Market – Services and Software

Companies Mentioned

  • 3D Systems
  • Axial3D
  • Binder Jetting
  • CEL
  • Carbon
  • EOS
  • Embodi3D
  • EnvisionTEC
  • Formlabs
  • Leapfrog
  • Materialise
  • Medical Modeling (3D Systems)
  • Prodways
  • Rize
  • Stratasys

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n742cm/opportunities_for

