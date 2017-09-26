48V Issues and Prospects Report 2017: Current and Near-Future Developments in 48V Power Supply Systems

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “48V Issues and Prospects: Unlocking the Opportunities – 3rd Edition” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

48V is clearly going to be a very important technology in the coming decade. Some senior OEM executives say it should be one of those fundamental technologies that should be adopted by all ICE vehicles in the future.

Key benefits for 48V are that it is is a system that augments combustion engines to reduce fuel consumption, reduces particulate emissions in diesels and improves the driver experience by increasing the responsiveness of the vehicle.

48V systems can help OEMs deliver most of the reductions in CO2 emisisons required by regulations at a fraction of the cost of full electrification – a real benefit in a world of political uncertainty about the future of EV subsidies – and without having to tackle the barriers to adoption (such as range and cost) thrown up by more fully electric solutions.Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 The 42V revolution that never was

1.2 What did we learn from the 42V exercise?

1.3 Why 48V, and why now?

Chapter 2: The automotive industry’s assessment of 48V

2.1 The future of 48V: the industry’s consensus view

2.2 A change in consensus? Comparing 2016 vs. 2017 Autelligence survey results

2.3 Key questions about the uncertainties leading up to 2025

Chapter 3: Overview of global market drivers and restraints

3.1 EV incentives: a mixed blessing for 48V MHEVs

3.2 Shifting trends contribute to 48V sales

3.3 Global uncertainties could upset the consensus view

3.4 It all comes down to cost: what will the customer pay for 48V?

3.5 Chapter 3 summary: uncertainties and forecasts

Chapter 4: Flexible 48V building blocks fit any strategy

4.1 It is all about saving the planet: 48V’s role in cutting emissions

4.2 Tiny engines love the 48V Powernet

4.3 More sizzle less steak: are premium brands selling 48V as a feature?

4.4 Comfort features come standard with 48V

4.5 Automated vehicles: smart cars need a lot of power

4.6 Chapter 4 summary: uncertainties and forecasts

Chapter 5: OEMs show their hand

5.1 Mercedes-Benz goes all out with an ISG

5.2 Renault shows the way with a cost effective BSG

5.3 OEMs lining up to roll out new 48V models

5.4 Chapter 5 summary: uncertainties and forecasts

Chapter 6: Projects comparing 48V options: examples

6.1 Diesel can work: the ADEPT project

6.2 The Schaeffler High Performance 48V concept with AWD

6.3 Chapter 6 summary: uncertainties and forecasts

Chapter 7: 48V – Key technologies up to 2030 and beyond

7.1 The heart of 48V: batteries dictate the pace

7.2 Materials and design set to revolutionize power electronics

7.3 Future of 48V rotating machine technology

7.4 Back to the future with 12V MHEVs

7.5 Chapter 7 summary: Uncertainties and forecasts

Chapter 8: 48V as a powerful EV – the Volabo concept

8.1 A 48V motor producing 180kW!

8.2 Unique controls deal with the high current

8.3 Smart battery configuration provides the power

8.4 What to do with transmission cables?

8.5 Post MHEV: High power 48V offers impressive performance

8.6 Chapter 8 summary: uncertainties and forecasts

Addendum A: 2016 vs 2017 Survey respondent demographics

Addendum B: Topology, the heart of the 48V mild hybrid

Addendum B summary: uncertainties and forecasts

Companies Mentioned

AVL

Audi

Bentley

Chery

Fiat

Lamborghini

Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes-Benz

Porsche

RAM

Renault

Rolls-Royce

Volkswagen

Volvo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j4bg5l/48v_issues_and





CONTACT: CONTACT: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 Related Topics: Telematics and Vehicle Electronics