Breaking News
Home / Top News / 48V Issues and Prospects Report 2017: Current and Near-Future Developments in 48V Power Supply Systems

48V Issues and Prospects Report 2017: Current and Near-Future Developments in 48V Power Supply Systems

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 9 mins ago

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “48V Issues and Prospects: Unlocking the Opportunities – 3rd Edition” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

48V is clearly going to be a very important technology in the coming decade. Some senior OEM executives say it should be one of those fundamental technologies that should be adopted by all ICE vehicles in the future.

Key benefits for 48V are that it is is a system that augments combustion engines to reduce fuel consumption, reduces particulate emissions in diesels and improves the driver experience by increasing the responsiveness of the vehicle.

48V systems can help OEMs deliver most of the reductions in CO2 emisisons required by regulations at a fraction of the cost of full electrification – a real benefit in a world of political uncertainty about the future of EV subsidies – and without having to tackle the barriers to adoption (such as range and cost) thrown up by more fully electric solutions.Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 The 42V revolution that never was
1.2 What did we learn from the 42V exercise?
1.3 Why 48V, and why now?

Chapter 2: The automotive industry’s assessment of 48V

2.1 The future of 48V: the industry’s consensus view
2.2 A change in consensus? Comparing 2016 vs. 2017 Autelligence survey results
2.3 Key questions about the uncertainties leading up to 2025

Chapter 3: Overview of global market drivers and restraints

3.1 EV incentives: a mixed blessing for 48V MHEVs
3.2 Shifting trends contribute to 48V sales
3.3 Global uncertainties could upset the consensus view
3.4 It all comes down to cost: what will the customer pay for 48V?
3.5 Chapter 3 summary: uncertainties and forecasts

Chapter 4: Flexible 48V building blocks fit any strategy

4.1 It is all about saving the planet: 48V’s role in cutting emissions
4.2 Tiny engines love the 48V Powernet
4.3 More sizzle less steak: are premium brands selling 48V as a feature?
4.4 Comfort features come standard with 48V
4.5 Automated vehicles: smart cars need a lot of power
4.6 Chapter 4 summary: uncertainties and forecasts

Chapter 5: OEMs show their hand

5.1 Mercedes-Benz goes all out with an ISG
5.2 Renault shows the way with a cost effective BSG
5.3 OEMs lining up to roll out new 48V models
5.4 Chapter 5 summary: uncertainties and forecasts

Chapter 6: Projects comparing 48V options: examples

6.1 Diesel can work: the ADEPT project
6.2 The Schaeffler High Performance 48V concept with AWD
6.3 Chapter 6 summary: uncertainties and forecasts

Chapter 7: 48V – Key technologies up to 2030 and beyond

7.1 The heart of 48V: batteries dictate the pace
7.2 Materials and design set to revolutionize power electronics
7.3 Future of 48V rotating machine technology
7.4 Back to the future with 12V MHEVs
7.5 Chapter 7 summary: Uncertainties and forecasts

Chapter 8: 48V as a powerful EV – the Volabo concept

8.1 A 48V motor producing 180kW!
8.2 Unique controls deal with the high current
8.3 Smart battery configuration provides the power
8.4 What to do with transmission cables?
8.5 Post MHEV: High power 48V offers impressive performance
8.6 Chapter 8 summary: uncertainties and forecasts

Addendum A: 2016 vs 2017 Survey respondent demographics

Addendum B: Topology, the heart of the 48V mild hybrid

Addendum B summary: uncertainties and forecasts

Companies Mentioned

  • AVL
  • Audi
  • Bentley
  • Chery
  • Fiat
  • Lamborghini
  • Mercedes-AMG
  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Porsche
  • RAM
  • Renault
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Volkswagen
  • Volvo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j4bg5l/48v_issues_and 


CONTACT: 


CONTACT: Research and Markets
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
         Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
         Related Topics: Telematics and Vehicle Electronics
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.