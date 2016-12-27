“A New Year, New Dreams” Concert to Ring-in 2017 at the Scientology Information Center

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 27, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Back by popular demand, pianist Elmira Terkulova will perform on the 14th of January at the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater. Ms. Terkulova will perform classical versions of pop covers as well as songs from her own album with the hope of inspiring others to make 2017 a year of fulfilling one’s dreams.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45b144d7-f1fb-4a0c-b4ee-a28a8a5fe21c

Elmira began performing publicly throughout Russia one and half years ago after she found Scientology. She gives the religion credit for her increased confidence, enabling her to fulfill her childhood dream and perform publicly. Her debut performance in the US was in the Information Center in November 2016.

“Music is an amazing tool. It can bring about higher awareness and increased belief in oneself. Through my music I want to inspire others to dream, go for their goals, and persevere until they make it,” said Elmira.

“Her music is not only beautiful, it has a positive message,” said Amber Skjelset, the Center Manager. “It communicates one should strive for their goals, be themselves and not listen to negativity.”

The Scientology Information center, located at 500 Cleveland Street in Downtown Clearwater, is housed in the Historic Bank of Clearwater. Light refreshments are served at 6:30pm and the program begins at 7:00pm sharp. There is no cost to attend. All are welcome.

For more information or to RSVP contact Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center, at 727-467-6966 or e-mail her at amber@cos.flag.org or log in to www.scientology-fso.org.

CONTACT: Contact Amber Skjelset 727-467-6966