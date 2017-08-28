Breaking News
Home / Top News / A123 Systems Appoints New CEO

A123 Systems Appoints New CEO

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

LIVONIA, Mich., Aug. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A123 Systems LLC, a developer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries and systems, announced today that its Board of Directors appointed Peter W. Cirino as Chief Executive Officer.

Previously, Cirino held the position of President, Europe, for A123 Systems, a role he has held since May 2016.  Prior to joining A123 Systems, he had extensive international manufacturing experience, including several executive roles in countries throughout North America, Europe and Asia Pacific for TE Connectivity and AMP Incorporated. 

“In addition to demonstrating a strong command over the European business since joining the company, Peter brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of the Asia Pacific region as well,” stated Thomas C. Corcoran, Chairman of A123 Systems.  “He is a transformational leader who understands our industry, our customers and our employees.  We are confident that his business acumen and values are definite fits to the role.”

Jason M. Forcier is leaving the company effective August 28, 2017 after eight years with the Company and serving as CEO for the last four years.

“We thank Jason for his service to the company and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” added Corcoran.

About A123 Systems

A123 Systems is a global leader in providing complete energy storage solutions through advanced battery cells and systems for transportation and commercial applications, offering performance, reliability, and cost savings from concept through commercialization. A123 is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Wanxiang Group.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT:  
Jeff Kessen  - 734.772.0345
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.