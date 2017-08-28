A123 Systems Appoints New CEO

LIVONIA, Mich., Aug. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A123 Systems LLC, a developer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries and systems, announced today that its Board of Directors appointed Peter W. Cirino as Chief Executive Officer.

Previously, Cirino held the position of President, Europe, for A123 Systems, a role he has held since May 2016. Prior to joining A123 Systems, he had extensive international manufacturing experience, including several executive roles in countries throughout North America, Europe and Asia Pacific for TE Connectivity and AMP Incorporated.

“In addition to demonstrating a strong command over the European business since joining the company, Peter brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of the Asia Pacific region as well,” stated Thomas C. Corcoran, Chairman of A123 Systems. “He is a transformational leader who understands our industry, our customers and our employees. We are confident that his business acumen and values are definite fits to the role.”

Jason M. Forcier is leaving the company effective August 28, 2017 after eight years with the Company and serving as CEO for the last four years.

“We thank Jason for his service to the company and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” added Corcoran.

About A123 Systems

A123 Systems is a global leader in providing complete energy storage solutions through advanced battery cells and systems for transportation and commercial applications, offering performance, reliability, and cost savings from concept through commercialization. A123 is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Wanxiang Group.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Jeff Kessen - 734.772.0345 [email protected]