AB East West Agro has signed a market maker services agreement with Orion Securities

Kaunas, Lithuania, 2017-09-01 10:57 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

AB East West Agro has signed the market-making agreement with UAB FMĮ Orion Securities, which has undertaken to act as market maker for the company‘s shares to increase their liquidity.

Under the agreement, Orion securities will provide liquidity on both bid and ask sides around the AB East West Agro spread at least 85 percent of the trading time on the stock exchange, increasing market depth in this way.

The service will commence from 1 september 2017.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Danas Sidlauskas

Chairman of the Board

[email protected]