ABN AMRO Press Release: Kees van Dijkhuizen receives regulatory approval as CEO of ABN AMRO

Kees van Dijkhuizen receives regulatory approval as CEO of ABN AMRO
The regulators have approved the appointment of Kees van Dijkhuizen as Chairman of the Managing Board and Chief Executive Officer of ABN AMRO Group N.V. and ABN AMRO Bank N.V. The appointment of Mr van Dijkhuizen was announced on 8 November 2016. Mr van Dijkhuizen will succeed Gerrit Zalm as from 1 January 2017.
The Supervisory Board has started an external search process for a new Chief Financial Officer to succeed Mr van Dijkhuizen. Alexander Rahusen (head of Controlling of ABN AMRO) has been appointed as interim Chief Financial Officer until a new Chief Financial Officer is appointed.
This press release is made public with reference to article 7 paragraph 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014
