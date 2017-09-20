Breaking News
About changes in the Supervisory council and Management board of AS “Latvijas kuģniecība”

Internal information, 2017-09-20 09:58 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Tuesday, 19 September, the Supervisory council of JSC “Latvijas kuģniecība” (LSC) re-elected Vladimir Egger as its Chairman and elected Christopher James Kernon as the Deputy Chairman. Paul Mullholand was elected as the new member of the LSC Management board replacing C. J. Kernon, who resigned from the Management board.

Christopher James Kernon has more than 20 years experience in the shipping industry. Since 2003 he was responsible for projects and shipping time charters at Vitol Group, and since 1st September 2017 he is the Head of Vitol Shipping Group. He has B.Eng in Naval Architecture from Newcastle University. He was a member of the Management Board of LSC from February 2011 to September 2017. C. J. Kernon does not own any shares of LSC.

Paul Mullholland has almost 18 years experience in the energy trading industry, and from 2006 he is the Senior Legal Counsel at Vitol Group. He has graduated from the University of Warwick. P. Mullholland does not own any shares of LSC.

 

About JSC “Latvian Shipping Company”

JSC “Latvian Shipping Company” (Nasdaq Riga: LSC1R) is vessel owner in the segment of medium and handy size tankers. The company owns 16 modern vessels employing more than 1300 professional and high-skilled seamen from Latvia. Besides, LSC subsidiary “LSC Ship management” Ltd is technically serving 9 more vessels, thus managing a fleet of 25 vessels. The average age of the LSC fleet is 9 years. All of the vessels have received ISM (International Safety Management) certificates.

         Artis Ozolins, Communications Consultant
         JSC “Latvian Shipping Company”
         Telephone: +371-26179051
         E-mail: [email protected]
         www.lk.lv

