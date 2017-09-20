About changes in the Supervisory council and Management board of AS “Latvijas kuģniecība”

Internal information, 2017-09-20 09:58 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Tuesday, 19 September, the Supervisory council of JSC “Latvijas kuģniecība” (LSC) re-elected Vladimir Egger as its Chairman and elected Christopher James Kernon as the Deputy Chairman. Paul Mullholand was elected as the new member of the LSC Management board replacing C. J. Kernon, who resigned from the Management board.

Christopher James Kernon has more than 20 years experience in the shipping industry. Since 2003 he was responsible for projects and shipping time charters at Vitol Group, and since 1st September 2017 he is the Head of Vitol Shipping Group. He has B.Eng in Naval Architecture from Newcastle University. He was a member of the Management Board of LSC from February 2011 to September 2017. C. J. Kernon does not own any shares of LSC.

Paul Mullholland has almost 18 years experience in the energy trading industry, and from 2006 he is the Senior Legal Counsel at Vitol Group. He has graduated from the University of Warwick. P. Mullholland does not own any shares of LSC.

