ACACIA COMMUNICATIONS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acacia Communications, Inc. – (ACIA)

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 13, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Acacia Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq:ACIA), if they purchased the Company’s securities between August 11, 2016 and July 13, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”), including the secondary public offering on or about October 7, 2016 (the “SPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Acacia and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/acacia-communications-inc-nasdaqgs-acia/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 13, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Acacia and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) Pre-SPO problems by Acacia’s top customers restricted demand for the Company’s products at the time of the SPO and thereafter; (ii) demand in the China market was falling due to completion of an infrastructure buildout; (iii) quality issues requiring replacement units had restricted supply capacity; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Acacia’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact: