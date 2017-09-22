Breaking News
Adera and Sun Life’s LEED Certified High-Tech Hub Nears Completion

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adera Development Corporation, one of BC’s leading multi-disciplinary real estate organizations, is in the final stages of completing Burnaby high-tech hub, Eastlake Campus. The tech hub is already home to major technology companies such as BlackBerry, Toshiba, Sugoi, Race Face Performance Products and Canadian medical imaging equipment manufacturer Novadaq Technologies, among others.

Eastlake attracts high-tech companies due to its campus-styled complex, complete with picnic areas, walking trails and green spaces just minutes from the Skytrain. Zoning permits a wide variety of light industrial and high-tech uses meeting the diverse needs of its tenants. Modern architectural features are complemented with high speed fibre optics and LEED certification, aligning sustainability for all companies occupying the space.

“We are beyond excited to be unveiling our third phase of the Eastlake project by showcasing a wall tilt to see more of these incredible buildings taking shape” says Eric Andreasen, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Adera Development Corporation. “We are passionate about our project and our teams have spent countless hours ensuring the Eastlake Campus tech hub will be the ideal space for emerging and existing tech companies.”

Who: Adera, Sun Life, Cushman & Wakefield and featured tenants will be present at the event to share insight and comments about the long-awaited tech hub
What: LEED Certification Celebration and Phase 3 Wall Tilt Viewing, with a Pacific Salmon Foundation donation announcement
When: Thursday, September 28, 2017 from 11:00am – 12:00pm 
Where: Eastlake Campus – 8335 Eastlake Drive, Burnaby

Earlier this year, Adera Development Corporation was awarded the Design Excellence Award, the top honour in Canada at the 2017 Canadian Home Builders’ Association (CHBA) National Awards for Housing Excellence.

To learn more about Adera and Eastlake Campus visit: http://adera.com/.

About Adera Development Corporation
As one of BC’s leading multi-disciplinary real estate organizations, Adera has built a world-class portfolio that includes the development of more than 10,000 homes, and over 4 million square feet of commercial space. Adera has taken the initiative in leading the province in sustainable building by thinking green and never giving up on innovation. This commitment is reflected in all of its work, from distinguished residences at UBC, to condos and townhomes spread throughout the Lower Mainland.

Media Contact:
Avi Gill, PR Coordinator
[email protected] 
604-674-3559

