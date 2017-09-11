Advisory: Injured workers launch province-wide campaign to stand up to WSIB cutbacks

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Injured workers – particularly those with permanent disabilities – continue to be mistreated and forced into poverty by the WSIB. In response, injured workers from all corners of the province are launching an Ontario-wide campaign called Workers’ Comp is a Right, to call for real change in the system.

What: Press conference to launch province-wide campaign.

Who: The Ontario Network of Injured Workers’ Groups (ONIWG) and NDP MPP Cindy Forster

When: Tuesday September 12, 10:00am

Where: Queen’s Park media studio, Toronto

Why: From 2009 to 2015, the WSIB cut total benefits to injured workers by nearly $1.16 billion. As a result, some 46% of injured workers with a permanent disability are living at or near the poverty line. Injured workers have had enough and are organizing to stand up for their rights.

For further information about the campaign, please see: http://injuredworkersonline.org/workers-comp-is-a-right-campaign/

CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Aidan Macdonald 647-833-6722