Aegex Technologies Announces Strategy at SPE Offshore Europe 2017 to License Intrinsic Safety Designs and Services to Improve Safety in Oil & Gas Operations

ABERDEEN, United Kingdom, Sept. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aegex Technologies, the leader in intrinsically safe mobile devices and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for hazardous area industrial operations, has announced it will license access to its intrinsic safety designs for mobile devices. It will also provide production and testing services to other technology companies serving the oil & gas industry. This strategy leverages Aegex’s proprietary intrinsically safe technology to promote collaboration and further innovation in the offshore equipment industry, enabling greater operational safety and efficiency.

Aegex made the announcement today during the SPE Offshore Europe 2017 exhibition, Europe’s largest oil & gas exploration and production technology showcase. The company is demonstrating its Aegex10 Intrinsically Safe Tablet and IoT Platform at Stand #2C120 in the event’s Technology Zone.

“In the same spirit that the OGTC [The Oil & Gas Technology Centre] here in Aberdeen is aggregating the strengths of technology companies to create new solutions for the offshore industry, Aegex will license and provide other manufacturers access to our intrinsically safe technology, manufacturing facilities and testing grounds,” said Aegex CEO Thomas P. Ventulett. “The goal is to make sure every device used in hazardous area operations is the absolute safest possible.”

“Intrinsically safe” (IS) devices, such as Aegex’s flagship product, the Aegex10 IS Tablet, are certified under international standards for the most potentially explosive conditions, including Zone 1 areas of oil & gas operations. IS devices are designed to limit a concentration of heat or energy that could ignite combustible environments, or “hazardous areas.” This is distinct from “explosion-proof” devices, which do not necessarily prevent an explosion but encapsulate it in a protective housing. The benefit of the Aegex design is that equipment is intrinsically safe “from the inside,” rather than relying on heavy and expensive explosion-proof form factors.

Aegex will use its proprietary methodologies to assist companies to make offshore solutions intrinsically safe, such as IoT sensors, wearables, accessories, peripherals and scanners that help increase efficiency and safety across operations, from inventory management to equipment maintenance to personnel health.

The new Aegex services include support from the company’s research and development division, AegexLabs, which is comprised of an innovation center, engineering and design studio, and manufacturing facilities in Hungary, plus an 800-acre testing facility in the United States, where it tests hazardous area products under realistic conditions.

“Oil and gas operators are increasingly seeking IoT technologies that can help them work more efficiently and more safely. Aegex wants to offer our expertise to other innovators and collectively develop new technologies that can truly reduce costs, increase productivity and enhance safety in offshore industries,” Mr. Ventulett added.

Multiple regional and international standards govern the safety and quality of all equipment used in oil & gas operations. These standards – including directives regulated by ATEX, IECEx, UL and other standards bodies – exist to prevent the accidental ignition of combustible atmospheres by an electronic device.

The Aegex10 tablet is globally certified as intrinsically safe for ATEX/IECEx Zone 1 and UL Class I, II, III Division 1 hazardous areas, where flammable materials are likely to be present during normal operations.

