BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s leftist FARC rebel group is introducing its political party at a conference that began on Sunday, a major step in its transition into a civilian organization after more than 50 years of war and its first chance to announce policy to skeptical voters.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Dozens killed, wounded by car bomb in Afghan province - August 27, 2017
- After decades of war, Colombia’s FARC rebels debut political party - August 27, 2017
- France discusses fate of detained journalist, Syria with Turkey’s Erdogan - August 27, 2017