After Helping Harvey evacuees, North Texas Food Bank Requests Continued Community Support

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is looking to the public for donations of food and funds to help replenish the organization’s available food supply. Donations of food and funds were down this summer in comparison to previous years and when coupled with an increased need in the area due to supporting evacuee relief efforts, the organization faces a food supply that is 20% lower than expected. The Food Bank will use these additional resources to ensure a continued high level of service to those in need through their more than 200 partner agencies and programs.

The North Texas Food Bank is an active member of the Hurricane Harvey disaster response team via their role in the Mass Care Task Force (MCTF) – a collaboration that also includes the Red Cross DFW, The DFW Salvation Army and VolunteerNow. NTFB’s role, as part of the MCTF is to provide ready to eat foods, snacks, and fluids to evacuees housed at local shelters.

Through this role, NTFB had inventory on-hand to serve the evacuees during the first days of the crisis response and have since remained on call providing snacks and fluids as requested to shelter sites. These disaster relief efforts, preceded by a slow donation season leave NTFB with fewer resources going into the critical holiday season.

“Those who face hunger, including many evacuees in our community, are facing tough choices currently,” said Trisha Cunningham, NTFB President and CEO. “We need the community’s help to ensure nutritious food does not have to be included in these choices. We are proud that every $1 donated to the Food Bank allows us to provide access to 3 nutritious meals for those in need. ”

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization with its primary distribution center in Southwest Dallas, and administrative headquarters located in the Dallas Farmers Market. Each day, NTFB provides access to more than 190,000 meals for hungry children, seniors, and families through a network of more than 1,000 programs and more than 200 Partner Agencies.

In fiscal year 2016, NTFB provided access to some 70 million nutritious meals. While the NTFB is making steady progress toward closing the hunger gap, much work remains to be done to reach the organization’s 10- year goal of providing 92 million nutritious meals annually by 2025.

