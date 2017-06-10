After sowing doubts, Trump backs NATO mutual defense under charter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he backs the NATO charter’s demand that all members be prepared to defend each other, weeks after jarring allies by not restating U.S. support for the agreement.
