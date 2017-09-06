Ageas publishes its financial calendar 2018

Breaking News
Ageas announces the dates of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the publication of its results, and the relevant dividend dates.

Wednesday 21 February Annual Results 2017
Friday 6 April Publication of the Annual Report 2017
Wednesday 16 May First 3 months 2018 Results
Wednesday 16 May Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

(start of the meeting at 14:30 (CET))

Monday 28 May Ex-dividend date
Wednesday 30 May Payment of 2017 dividend
Wednesday 8 August Half Year Results 2018
Wednesday 14 November First 9 months 2018 Results

These press releases and related publications about the financial results will be published on www.ageas.com at 7:30am CET.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning 190 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe’s larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Luxembourg, France, Italy, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 40,000 people and reported annual inflows close to EUR 32 billion in 2016 (all figures at 100%).

