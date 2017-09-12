Breaking News
Ahold Delhaize successfully prices inaugural €750 million 7-year Eurobond

Zaandam, the Netherlands, September 12, 2017 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. announced today that it has successfully launched and priced a new €750 million 7-year Eurobond. This transaction is Ahold Delhaize’s inaugural debt capital market offering as a combined group.

The bonds were sold at an issue price of 99.474 per cent and carry an annual coupon of 0.875 per cent. The settlement date has been set at September 19, 2017. The securities were placed with a broad range of institutional investors across Europe.

The senior unsecured bonds will mature on September 19, 2024. The net proceeds of the offering will be used to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan acted as joint lead managers. The bonds will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

 

Cautionary notice

This communication is not for release, distribution or publication, whether directly or indirectly and whether in whole or in part, into or in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or any (other) jurisdiction where any of such activities would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.

The offer of bonds referred to in this communication was limited to qualified investors only. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “US Securities Act”) and will also not be registered with any authority competent with respect to securities in any state or other jurisdiction of the United States of America. The bonds may not be offered or sold in the United States of America without either registration of the securities or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act being applicable.

This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words such as carry, set, will or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (the “Company”) to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to the risk factors set forth in the Company’s public filings and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company’s management and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company’s management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

