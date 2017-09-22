Ahold USA Brands to Join Healthy Savings® Retailer Network

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Healthy Savings, a Minnesota-based healthy lifestyle program focused on improving diets, will expand its retail network this October with the addition of Ahold USA’s brands, including Stop & Shop New England, Stop & Shop New York Metro, Giant Landover and GIANT/MARTIN’S.

Healthy Savings programs are sponsored by health plans, government agencies, employers and non-profit organizations. These sponsors provide their members with access to savings of over $50 each week on fresh fruits and vegetables as well as better-for-you staples such as milk, eggs, lean meats, whole grain breads, cereals, juices and beans.

Over 200 consumer brands with qualifying foods are promoted as part of the Healthy Savings programs. Consumers shop for promoted items at participating grocery stores, scan a barcode at checkout and save instantly.

“We know many healthy eating choices begin at the supermarket, and Ahold USA brands are known for offering a wide variety of healthy choices and resources like in-store nutritionists and pharmacists to customers,” said Marissa Nelson, SVP of responsible retailing and healthy living for Ahold USA. “Partnering with the Healthy Savings program provides meaningful incentives that give loyal shoppers another reason to look to our retail brand stores for better-for-you options at a real value.”

With the addition of Ahold USA’s retail divisions, the Healthy Savings program will be offered in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

“Working with partners like Ahold USA and its brands, we’re giving more Americans the ability to make the healthy choice, the easy choice,” said Chad Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer of Solutran, the parent company of Healthy Savings.

About Healthy Savings

Healthy Savings is a program for participants to save on healthier foods without having to clip, print or download coupons. Discounts are pre-loaded onto participant accounts each week and activated with a simple scan of a barcode from a card or mobile phone at checkout of participating retail stores. The technology for Healthy Savings was developed by Solutran, Inc., a Minnesota technology company in the financial services industry.

About Ahold USA

Ahold USA is a proud company of Ahold Delhaize, one of the world’s largest food retail groups, a leader in supermarkets and e-commerce, and a company at the forefront of sustainable retailing. Ahold USA supports four Brands – Stop & Shop New England, Stop & Shop New York Metro, Giant Landover, and Giant Carlisle – that operate approximately 780 supermarkets with 115,000 associates in 14 states and the District of Columbia along with Peapod, the nation’s leading e-commerce grocery shopping/delivery service. For more information, visit www.aholddelhaize.com.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e03464a6-e7c0-4ee0-a7ae-226410519209