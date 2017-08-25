Aino Health AB (publ) publishes Interim Report 1 April – 30 June 2017

Breaking News
Aino Health AB (publ) has published its Interim Report for the second quarter, 1 April – 30 June 2017 today. It is available on the Aino Health website, see also attached pdf-document.

Three important events

– Turnover continues on the same level as Q1 – sales pipeline is growing

– Launches in Germany and Finland – new business model with Maresan 

– Sweden and Germany receive CEOs

January – June 2017

– Sales: TSEK 9,153

– Earnings after financial items: TSEK -13,907

– Cash flow: TSEK -13,200

– Earnings per share: SEK -2.6 

– Swedish organisation in place and first customer in production

April – June 2017

– Sales: TSEK 4,436

– Earnings after financial items: TSEK -8,516

– Cash flow: TSEK -7,520

– Earnings per share: SEK -1,6

– Health Desk in Kalix up and running

– New business model created with Maresan

– Letter of intent in Germany with insurance provider Barmer

– Germany receives CEO

Word from the CEO

The results of the second quarter were in line with our planning and with what I previously communicated. We have continued to work on improving our operations in Finland by delivering on our promises to existing customers and working to create new business. In Sweden and Germany, we now have our CEOs in place and they have started their work, meeting with potential collaboration partners and customers.

In Germany, we have signed a Letter of Intent for a strategic partnership with the leading health insurance provider BARMER, which has more than 400 offices in Germany and insures approximately 9.4 million people. The aim of the collaboration is to use Aino Health’s IT-based solutions to support BARMER’s customers in their work and to coordinate their sustainable Corporate Health Management solutions.

I see this as an excellent start for Aino Health in Germany. During the quarter, we have held planning meetings with BARMER, created our joint offering and started meeting with customers to ensure, that we generate our first joint projects and business transactions in Germany this autumn – all with the aim of improving the health and well-being of our clients’ employees and preventing work-related health risks.

Another significant event during the period was that we co-founded the occupational healthcare company Maresan Oy. The company focuses on preventive measures for improving occupational health and well-being among seamen employees. Through our newly formed company we can, together with our partners, which includes a pension fund and several unions, create the right conditions for every individual.

Otherwise, I look back on a quarter of intense sales efforts. There continues to be a strong response and interest in what Aino Health offers to companies and partners, resulting in strong growth in our sales pipeline. I also know that we have the capacity and quality in our offering to ensure that the solutions currently being evaluated by the executive leaders at several companies resulting in business agreements.

The focus for the third quarter and the second half of the year is new business, both from myself, the board and the entire organisation. Our focus is to sign several contracts generating revenue and at the same time continuing our intense efforts to increase our sales pipeline, while we cater for and deliver according to plan to our existing customers.

Our solutions help companies increase productivity, competitiveness and lower the cost, while employee commitment continues to generate interest. We will ensure that the autumn becomes the period we can reap the rewards of our earlier efforts.

Jyrki Eklund

CEO Aino Health AB

This information is such information that Aino Health AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set below, on the 25 August, 2017 at 08:30 CET.

For more information, please contact:
Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health
Tel: +358 40 042 4221. E-mail: [email protected] 
www.ainohealth.com

About Aino Health

Aino Health is the leading solution provider in Corporate Health Management; we are for private and public organisations what doctors are for people. The company’s complete system of IT-based services reduces sick leave, related costs and deliver long term prosperity, increased productivity and employee engagement by adopting health, wellbeing and safety as an everyday activity.

Aino Health AB (publ) is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm First North (Ticker: AINO). Erik Penser AB, +46 8 463 83 00, is the Certified Advisor to the company.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f594598-34a0-4c06-86aa-e436be058b71

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2e6b825-b369-4338-8eee-c68393d6f590

