AIR FRANCE-KLM: Sale of Amadeus shares representing around 1.13% of the share capital

Roissy, December 23, 2016

Sale by Air France-KLM of Amadeus shares representing around 1.13% of the share capital

Air France-KLM sold a total of 4,950,000 shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (“Amadeus”), representing around 1.13% of the share capital of Amadeus, in connection with the unwind and termination of part of Air France’s then existing hedge transaction over 9,900,000 Amadeus shares.

The net proceeds of the transaction amounts to 201 million euros.

Air France-KLM retained its hedge over 4,950,000 shares, which represents around 1.13% of the share capital of Amadeus.

This sale is part of Air France-KLM active balance sheet management policy. With this operation, Air France-KLM pursues its debt reduction strategy.

